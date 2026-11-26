Published: Nov 26, 2026, 08:14 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2026, 08:14 IST
US President Donald Trump has opened a fresh front in the global trade war by proposing new tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners, including China, India, Japan and the European Union. The Trump administration says the proposed duties are aimed at tackling excess industrial capacity and unfair trade practices. China faces proposed headline tariffs of up to 20%, while other economies could also see higher import duties.