The Supreme Court has set aside the Allahabad High Court's orders directing the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to verify allegations of disproportionate assets against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case, based on a plea filed by BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, has been sent back to the High Court for fresh consideration. The apex court has directed that Rahul Gandhi be made a party to the proceedings and heard afresh. The allegations remain unproven, and the Supreme Court has not ruled on their merits.