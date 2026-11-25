Published: Nov 25, 2026, 22:14 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2026, 22:14 IST
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has issued an emotional message to his family amid mounting controversy over his reported relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. In his message, Huang apologised to his wife and children, admitted to being unfaithful and accepted responsibility for the personal fallout. The controversy has also triggered an independent investigation by NVIDIA's board over national security concerns