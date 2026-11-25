Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh’s financial district. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the refinery attack caused fires and that the financial district was targeted in three phases. Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura in the kingdom’s Eastern Province. Ras Tanura is Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery and part of a major crude export complex on the Gulf coast. The Houthis also warned that Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports would be targeted if Riyadh attacked Hodeidah. Their statement named Jeddah and said all Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast could become targets. Saudi civil defence said 11 people were wounded in a strike on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district, including two Indian nationals. India condemned the attack. It was the second strike on the same tower in less than a week. The Saudi coalition has been striking Houthi-held areas of Yemen in support of the internationally recognised government, which has been battling the Houthis for territory since a civil war reignited in July.