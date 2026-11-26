Published: Nov 26, 2026, 10:44 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2026, 10:44 IST
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor addresses the WION Defence Pulse Summit during Defence Partnership Days 2026 in New Delhi. The event brings together senior military officials, government representatives and defence industry leaders to discuss strategic priorities, defence cooperation and emerging security challenges. The summit also features B2B and B2G meetings, seminars and exhibitions, creating a platform for dialogue and collaboration across the defence sector. Watch WION for coverage and key highlights from the summit.