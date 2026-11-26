Published: Nov 26, 2026, 14:14 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2026, 14:14 IST
In this episode of WION Defence Pulse Conclave, Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Subramani shares insights into India's evolving defence strategy, military modernisation, jointness among the armed forces, and the country's strategic priorities in an increasingly complex security environment.
The discussion highlights India's defence preparedness, indigenous manufacturing, military capabilities, and vision for strengthening national security.