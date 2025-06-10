/Kenyan Youth Tackle Climate Change Through Aerial Art  

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 21:06 IST
In Nairobi, a group of fearless young aerial performers are using hoops and silks to deliver a jaw-dropping message about climate change.

