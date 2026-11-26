Tensions on the Korean Peninsula just surged to a dangerous new level. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected nuclear-material production sites and ordered a massive expansion of weapons-grade fuel, calling for tactical nuclear warheads to be deployed across multiple military domains. In a veiled warning to the United States and its allies that Kim said that any attempt to challenge North Korea's nuclear status could amount to a declaration of war. Backed by relentless missile tests, hypersonic weapons, and nuclear-capable underwater attack torpedoes, Pyongyang is preparing for a multi-front conflict. Watch the full breakdown of Kim's expanding arsenal and what it means for global security.