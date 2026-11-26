NASA deliberately smashed its DART spacecraft into asteroid Dimorphos in 2022 to test whether humanity could deflect a space rock threatening Earth. Four years later, Europe's Hera spacecraft has revealed the extraordinary aftermath. The latest images show a stadium-sized crater has flattened one side of the asteroid. Hundreds of boulders are moving around the asteroid system. And Dimorphos is now tumbling chaotically. The experiment successfully changed the asteroid's orbit. But what did the collision really do to the space rock? And could this technology one day save Earth from a catastrophic asteroid strike?