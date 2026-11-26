Amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, possible drone threats and sabotage attacks are becoming a growing headache for Britain. According to reports, the UK military is gearing up for a possible war. It has sent letters to almost 1,00,000 veterans and asked them to join NATO war games next year. UK is also taking additional measures to safeguard its fighter jets at its military bases. Tune into Gravitas at 9 PM to find out more.