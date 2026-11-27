The Union Cabinet held a special meeting on Friday and approved the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement a 33% reservation for women through delimitation. The proposed legislation provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. It also states that the existing population-based representation ratio will remain unchanged till 2051.

The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% uniformly for all states is the government's effort to address concerns over the impact of delimitation on the representation of states, particularly those in southern India, which have a lower population growth rate.

The Cabinet decision comes days before Parliament reconvenes for a special sitting, with the government preparing to make another attempt to pass the bill after it was defeated earlier in April amid reports that it has mustered the numbers.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on Monday, November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will convene on December 2 to “transact essential government business”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said both Houses may conclude their proceedings on December 3, depending on the requirements of parliamentary business. The special sitting is an extension of the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13 but not prorogued, which allowed Parliament to be reconvened at a short notice.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength from the existing 550 seats to 850 through a delimitation exercise.

The women’s reservation provision was originally introduced through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in 2023. Its implementation was linked to a future census and delimitation exercise.

The government now wants to facilitate its implementation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.