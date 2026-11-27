The trilateral summit involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen may have appeared uneventful on the surface, but its real significance lay in China's attempt to bring Taiwan to the centre of its diplomatic agenda, veteran journalist, author and former parliamentarian MJ Akbar has argued in. In his article in the Open magazine titled ‘Sleeping on Taiwan’, Akbar talks about how the summit was less about the issues discussed publicly and more about the strategic message Xi wanted to convey to Washington.

Akbar identified the Chinese president's four-word warning to Trump, ‘Be sensible on Taiwan’, as the defining moment of the meeting. “The Shenzhen summit will be remembered for one sentence: Xi Jinping’s four-word warning to Trump: ‘Be sensible on Taiwan’,” Akbar wrote. He argued that Beijing used the summit to shift attention away from conventional diplomatic discussions and towards what it considers its most important national interest. According to Akbar, Xi's objective was to initiate the final phase of China's campaign for reunification with Taiwan.

Why Taiwan dominated the Shenzhen summit

Akbar suggested that the summit's formal agenda, which included discussions on nuclear weapons, immunity for state officials and United Nations reform, did little to address the larger geopolitical questions confronting the three powers.

“The difference between the advertising and the product was embarrassing,” he observed, describing the gathering as a meeting that failed to live up to expectations. However, he argued that Xi had a larger diplomatic purpose. By bringing Trump and Putin to Shenzhen, the Chinese president created an opportunity to communicate Beijing's position on Taiwan directly to the US president.

Akbar believes Xi is working towards fulfilling China's national ambition of reunification by 2028. He also pointed to the timing, noting that Trump would remain in the White House until January 2029, potentially giving Beijing an opportunity to negotiate with an American president whose approach to international relations is transactional. “China is telling Trump to begin a dialogue on Taiwan with a deadline,” Akbar wrote. He further argued that Taiwan's continued existence as a quasi-independent entity is closely linked to American military support, making Washington's position critical to the future of the island.

China's military strength and Xi's ambitions

Akbar also highlighted the military dimension of China's Taiwan ambitions, arguing that the balance of power in the region has changed significantly. He pointed to China's expanding naval capabilities and its investment in indigenous military technology, contrasting these developments with the challenges facing Washington and Moscow.

“China is preparing for the next 30 months”, he wrote, highlighting the urgency with which Beijing is approaching its strategic objectives. According to Akbar, Xi would prefer to achieve reunification without triggering a military conflict in the Pacific, but China appears prepared to accept the consequences if diplomatic efforts fail. He also connected the Taiwan question to Xi's domestic political calculations, suggesting that reunification remains an important justification for securing an unprecedented fourth term at the 2027 Communist Party Congress.

Trump, Putin and the changing geopolitical equation

Akbar argued that the Shenzhen meeting also served Moscow's interests, with Putin seeking to demonstrate that China remains firmly aligned with Russia amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine. He suggested that Putin's relationship with Xi has become increasingly important as Russia looks for diplomatic support and international backing.

Trump, meanwhile, arrived at the summit seeking Chinese and Russian assistance in putting pressure on Iran, but according to Akbar, neither country showed an inclination to help Washington resolve the situation on its terms. “Trump arrived like a lion. He left looking bemused,” Akbar wrote. “He wanted China and Russia to put pressure on Iran to accept terms which he can describe as victory, and found that they had no interest in bailing him out of a self-created mess,” he added.

Akbar also examined the wider implications for India, arguing that deteriorating India-US relations under Trump could have consequences for the regional security architecture, particularly in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. He suggested that China would prefer to preserve the status quo along the Himalayan frontier until the Taiwan question is resolved, allowing Beijing to concentrate its strategic attention on a single front.

A warning that goes beyond Taiwan

For Akbar, the Shenzhen summit was ultimately a demonstration of China's attempt to reshape the geopolitical conversation around its core strategic interests. Drawing a historical parallel with the 1945 Yalta Conference, he argued that Xi's message to Trump carried echoes of an earlier era when major powers attempted to establish their respective spheres of influence.