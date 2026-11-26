New York's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is among America's most anticipated annual celebrations. But this year, thousands of spectators were in for a major disappointment as the century-old tradition faced an unprecedented disruption.

For the first time in its 100-year history, organisers were forced to postpone the parade, rescheduling the spectacular event to Saturday to ensure public safety.

The reason? Extreme weather conditions.

The US National Weather Service had issued high-wind and coastal flood warnings, raising concerns over potentially dangerous conditions across the region.

According to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the city was preparing for sustained winds of up to 104.6 kilometres per hour.

Broadcast nationwide, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has become an integral part of America's Thanksgiving celebrations.

Every year, thousands of people line the streets of Manhattan to witness the spectacle, featuring giant inflatable cartoon characters, colourful marching bands, performers and clowns. However, weather-related disruptions are not entirely new to the parade.

In 1997, severe weather caused a streetlight to topple into the crowd, leaving two people injured.

During World War II, the parade was also suspended from 1942 to 1944.

But this year's postponement comes amid forecasts of an extreme storm system.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency covering New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Across the Hudson River, neighbouring New Jersey also declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads wherever possible.

Extreme weather hits California too

Meanwhile, on America's West Coast, California is battling another combination of powerful Pacific storms and unusually high king tides.

The conditions have triggered significant saltwater flooding in low-lying areas around the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the coastal city of Pacifica, powerful waves battered the shoreline and broke apart an old wooden pier.

High tides also flooded several neighbourhoods, leaving cars partially submerged and forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water.

According to experts, the unusually high tides have been influenced by a particularly intense El Niño.

San Francisco had already recorded its highest November water levels in more than 40 years on Tuesday morning.

And the situation intensified on Wednesday, when waves reaching heights of up to 30 feet battered the city's Ocean Beach.

Amid the flooding, residents were seen using water pumps and sandbags in an effort to protect their homes from rising seawater.

Thanksgiving travel under pressure

With severe weather affecting different parts of the country, officials are urging Americans to remain alert during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Travellers have been advised to closely monitor local weather forecasts, prepare for major flight delays and prioritise safety before heading out. The timing could hardly be worse.

More than 80 million Americans typically travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period, making the weather disruptions a major concern for millions of families.

From a historic parade postponement in New York to coastal flooding in California, extreme weather is threatening to disrupt America's Thanksgiving celebrations.