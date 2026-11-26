PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today demanded an immediate halt to construction work at Sheshnag Lake, urging Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to constitute a team of environmental experts and elected representatives to inspect the site before she approaches the National Green Tribunal (NGT) or explores other legal options.

Addressing a press conference, Mufti said she wanted to visit Sheshnag along with environmental specialists to assess the ground situation and examine the possible ecological impact of deploying heavy machinery near the glacial lake.

"First, allow me to go there. I will also approach the court because I want to collect evidence after seeing the situation with my own eyes," she said.

She urged Omar Abdullah to constitute a team comprising environmental experts and MLAs from different parties and send them to the site, adding that all work should remain suspended until the inspection is completed.

Mufti also demanded cancellation of the MoU signed with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), its public disclosure and immediate removal of the JCB machine from the site.

Questioning the use of heavy machinery at an altitude of over 3,500 metres, she said the fragile glacial ecosystem could suffer serious consequences due to excavation and construction activities, particularly in the absence of a proper environmental impact assessment.

She said Sheshnag was not only a place of immense religious significance for devotees visiting the Amarnath shrine but also an important water source for the Lidder stream and other streams of South Kashmir.

Expressing concern over the degradation of Kashmir's ecology, she said more than 300 of the approximately 700 lakes in the region had disappeared, while Dal Lake and Chinar trees were also facing destruction.

Mufti warned that disturbing the natural ecosystem around Sheshnag could affect the natural formation of the Shivling, which holds deep religious significance for devotees.

She also alleged that youngsters raising their voices for the protection of Sheshnag were being harassed and their mobile phones seized.

Questioning the government's justification that the work was being undertaken in compliance with Supreme Court directions regarding a walking track, she said construction of a track did not warrant the deployment of heavy machinery in such a fragile area.

Mufti reiterated that she had opposed the proposed road and tunnel projects in the region and would continue to raise the issue.

She said the government's immediate responsibility was to allow an independent inspection of the site and make the MoU public.