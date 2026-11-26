Israeli astrologer Tomer Makori has predicted that tensions with Iran could reignite by the end of November, warning that the crisis may remain unresolved until August 2027 or even April 2028. An analysis conducted by social media monitoring agency DABUR found conflicting predictions among Israeli astrologers, psychics and numerologists amid growing concerns about another war with Iran.

“The Iranian affair is far from over,” Makori claimed. Israeli psychic Riki Kitro predicted a brief military confrontation that could have serious consequences. “There will be an attack. It will be shorter than people think and will lead to very severe reactions,” she said. Meanwhile, another psychic, Eden Hodaya Cohen, forecast a multi-front conflict involving Iran, Gaza and Lebanon.

‘Don’t cancel your flights or weddings’

Offering a more optimistic outlook, numerologist Nahum Tamir predicted that the rising tensions would eventually lead to negotiations. “Don't change any of your plans, whether it's a flight or a wedding. Carry on as usual,” he told his followers. Psychic Hai Amit also played down the possibility of an imminent war, urging Israelis to remain calm.

Will Hanukkah bring a miracle?

The upcoming Jewish festival of Hanukkah has also emerged as a major topic in online discussions. While some Israelis fear that a war could break out during the celebrations, others are hoping for a Hanukkah miracle. According to DABUR's analysis, psychics who offered reassuring predictions received particularly positive responses, highlighting the anxiety surrounding the possibility of another war with Iran. However, these predictions have no scientific basis and are not supported by verified military intelligence.