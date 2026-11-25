The US military has on Wednesday (Nov 25) detonated 10,000 pounds (4,535 kilograms) of unstable and degraded explosive material in Iowa. According to several media outlets, smoke was seen from more than a mile away and loud bang was heard. Shock waves were felt in the location. Visuals showed smoke plume at the location. The decision to detonate it was taken after US officials revealed that the 68 drums of lead azide are at risk of spontaneous explosion and cannot be moved or opened. The material was stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant for more than 15 years.

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Colonel Aaron Teller, who led the team which carried out explosion said that 75 percent of the lead particulate would remain at the site. "There's extensive protective works around those two bunkers, earthen-filled barriers that extend well above the tops of those magazines," he told journalists ahead of the detonation. “There was also a vent in the protective works designed to send material released by the blast into an uninhabited area on the grounds of the ammunition plant,” he added.

How the Army’s plan to detonate unstable explosives in Iowa unfolded?

The Army began assessing the disposal of lead azide stored at its Iowa facility in January 2026. In March, it discovered that the explosive had dangerously degraded. After initially hiring a chemical neutralisation firm, it decided in May to opt for a controlled detonation. The Army sought an emergency EPA permit in September, which was granted on November 13. After informing residents of a planned blast on November 20, the Army postponed it twice, finally scheduling the detonation for November 25 at around 9 am local time which is 8.30 pm (Nov 25) in India. "There is consensus across the experts across the country that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide... is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation," acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle told a news conference while announcing the detonation.

What Trump said?

After the blast, US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social saying early reports from Iowa indicate that the Army’s mitigation efforts have “far exceeded expectations.” Earlier on Monday, Trump said the detonation would only proceed if an appeals court signed off and if incoming Iowa governor Rob Sand, a Democrat, agreed for it to go ahead. The court cleared the way in a ruling on Monday evening, while Sand said the same day that the “administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago.”

What was Army's notice ahead of blast?

The Army issued a public safety advisory warning residents of potential exposure to toxic lead dust in the air and on surfaces in areas southwest of the planned blast site. It advised people to avoid the highlighted areas or remain indoors with doors and windows closed, stressing that children under six were particularly vulnerable to lead exposure. The advisory also recommended the evacuation of all residents of Middletown, Iowa, and nearby affected areas, with FEMA supporting the relocation. Residents would be notified by phone once the area was declared safe and they could return home.