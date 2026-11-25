Microsoft has launched a ‘Code Red’ initiative to overhaul its systems for preventing and responding to major service failures following a 24-hour outage that exposed weaknesses in its engineering infrastructure and crisis response, according to internal memos reviewed by news agency Reuters. The November 12-13 disruption affected governments across Australia, Japan and the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. The incident also raised broader concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure. Microsoft said the outage was not connected to cyber activity or AI agents.

The company attributed the disruption to an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the incident. The ‘Code Red’ designation represents Microsoft's most severe and urgent alert for addressing weaknesses in its engineering and operational practices. The outage affected Exchange Online, its cloud-based email service, along with Outlook, Teams, its Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products. Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft 365 Core, described the incident as the most customer-impacting event in Exchange Online's history in a memo to employees on Friday. Never before had so many customers been without email for so long, he said. "Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson added.

Engineers faced a ‘fog of war’ during outage

Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, the company's workplace intelligence platform for AI agents, said in a separate memo on Monday that engineers had to navigate a ‘fog of war’ as the outage unfolded. Although Microsoft deployed its top engineering personnel, responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats. They struggled to maintain a clear and coordinated understanding of potential causes and decisions because diagnostic information was spread across fragmented internal tracking systems, Silver said.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, told a Code Red review that the affected component had experienced "roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures," according to Silver's memo. "Our ‌work doesn't ⁠end when service is restored. Our teams keep working around the clock to quickly implement any lessons learned, and our leadership makes sure this is our top priority," a company spokesperson told Reuters when contacted about the memos.

Microsoft targets global resolution within one hour

As part of the Code Red initiative, Silver outlined five workstreams focusing on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms. Microsoft has established a target of resolving future incidents worldwide within one hour. The company also plans to introduce AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data and identify problems more quickly.

Henderson said he would conduct daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, which oversees the engineering group responsible for the underlying Microsoft 365 services. Weekly reviews will also be held to monitor progress on actions resulting from the outage. The company spokesperson said Microsoft remains committed not only to resolving service issues when they occur but also to taking every possible measure to prevent future disruptions.

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