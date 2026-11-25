Two exiles. One country that threw them both out. Nearly thirty years ago, Bangladesh drove Taslima Nasrin from her home. Now, she is pleading for the woman who once ruled it, and who never made her own path easy. Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to come back, Nasrin says, and stand trial on her own soil. It is the very right Nasrin says was denied to her. But this isn't only about Hasina. Nasrin wants the madrasas shut, the Islamist networks dismantled and Bangladesh returned to its secular soul. And as Hasina names December 16 as the day she means to come home, one exile is fighting for another's return, and daring the country they both lost to answer for it.

In a Facebook post, Nasrin said Hasina must be allowed to return, defend herself in an independent court and challenge the charges against her. She also called for her safety to be guaranteed, adding that if found guilty, she must be held accountable under the law. “One can demand justice for the wrongs of her rule and still oppose wrongs done to her,” Nasrin wrote. “If human rights apply only to people I like, they are no longer human rights.”

Hasina's December 16 plan

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following the student-led uprising that toppled her government. Her spokesperson told Reuters that she intends to return to Dhaka on December 16, the anniversary of Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation from Pakistan. She has reportedly asked the Tarique Rahman-led government to arrange her travel from Delhi aboard the national airline.

Hasina has rejected the death sentence handed down against her in absentia in November 2025 by a Dhaka tribunal on charges of crimes against humanity. She says she is prepared to contest the case. Dhaka, however, has rejected her proposed return, maintaining that she will be arrested on arrival and can return only through extradition proceedings. India has said the extradition request is under examination.

Nasrin's demands for Bangladesh

Nasrin, who has herself lived in exile for decades, went beyond Hasina's legal rights to lay out a broader political agenda for Bangladesh, saying her demands would remain the same irrespective of which party comes to power. She called for an end to Islamist militancy, its funding networks and political patronage, as well as prosecution of those inciting violence in the name of religion.

She also demanded the closure of madrasas and their replacement with modern, science-based, secular educational institutions. Children, she argued, must be taught to question, think rationally and respect the rights of women, religious minorities and non-believers. Calling for an end to communalism, misogyny, rape, murder, corruption and terrorism, Nasrin said no criminal should be protected because of political affiliation or identity. “Let women live freely, minorities stay safe, and people express their views without fear,” she wrote.

She also argued that Hasina should be allowed to organise her political party and challenge the ban on the Awami League in court. If the party wins a majority in a free and fair election, she said, Hasina should have the right to govern within constitutional limits.

A complicated history

Nasrin is known for her outspoken views on women's rights, secularism and religious fundamentalism. Her 1993 novel Lajja, which addressed anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, triggered fierce backlash and death threats from Islamist groups, forcing her into exile in the mid-1990s.