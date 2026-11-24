The United States is preparing to impose higher tariffs on India, China, the European Union and 14 other countries as early as this week, accusing them of supporting their domestic industries through subsidies and other government assistance that put American manufacturers at a disadvantage, said a report in the Wall Street Journal.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is likely to announce the findings of a months-long investigation into industrial subsidies in China, the European Union and 14 other countries as early as this week, said the WSJ report, citing individuals familiar with the plans, adding that the timing of the tariff announcement may differ.

The report further said that the proposed tariff changes could have implications for India, which may face higher duties depending on the terms of its trade agreement with the Trump administration.

The investigation is expected to result in higher tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, Japan, South Korea and the 27 member nations of the European Union.

The proposed duties will cover most products exported from these economies, though certain industrial goods, like steel, aluminium and automobiles, are likely to be excluded as they are already subject to tariffs under a separate national security provision.

The EU, Japan and South Korea are likely to face tariffs of 15% or lower, while countries such as India and Vietnam could face higher rates based on their respective agreements with Washington, the report said.

Bloomberg reported later that the US could announce the fresh tariffs as early as Tuesday, as the Trump administration moves to replace duties struck down by the Supreme Court.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) is expected to conclude its investigation into excess manufacturing capacity under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the US President to impose tariffs unilaterally to address unfair trade practices.

The investigation centres on US concerns that government support encourages excess industrial capacity in these economies, allowing companies to produce goods at lower costs and sell them in international markets at prices that undercut American manufacturers.

The final tariff rates, the products that will be covered and the date on which the new duties will come into effect have not yet been determined, said the Bloomberg report.

The measures could have different implications for countries depending on the trade arrangements they have reached with the Trump administration.

Japan, the European Union and South Korea, which have negotiated trade agreements with Washington, are likely to face overall tariff rates of 15% or lower.

India and Vietnam, on the other hand, could face higher duties depending on the terms of their respective trade arrangements with Washington.

Moreover, China is expected to face even steeper tariffs than several other targeted economies since US officials have repeatedly argued that Beijing’s industrial subsidies are particularly extensive and have contributed to distortions in global trade.