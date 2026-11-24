Justin Timberlake is all set to offer fans a closer look at his life behind stardom. Apple TV has unveiled the first trailer for Timberlake, a four-part documentary that promises to explore the singer's three-decade journey in the entertainment industry, including personal experiences and controversies.

Fisher Stevens directs the series. He is known for The Cove and the David Beckham documentary Beckham. It brings together conversations with Timberlake's family, friends and professional collaborators. It will also feature previously unseen archival footage from different stages of his career.

The trailer hints that the documentary will also give glimpses of his marriage to actress Jessica Biel and his past relationship with Britney Spears.

Jessica Biel hints at difficult conversations in marriage

One of the most intriguing moments in the trailer involves Biel, who says, "I think we gotta address some things."

The actress also recalls her first impression of Timberlake. "When I met him, he just was not what I thought … at all."

Timberlake, meanwhile, speaks warmly about his wife. "She's the best thing that ever happened to me. That's one thing that I did right," he said.

The couple married in Italy in October 2012 and have two sons, Silas and Phineas. Their relationship has occasionally attracted public attention, particularly after Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in 2019.

He subsequently apologised to Biel, describing his actions as a "strong lapse in judgment" while maintaining that nothing had happened between them.

Justin's relationship with Britney Spears

The documentary also appears to revisit Timberlake's romance with Britney Spears. The two first knew each other as children through The All-New Mickey Mouse Club before dating between 1999 and 2002.

In the trailer, Timberlake recalls how their relationship developed while they were touring together.

"Britney was opening for NSYNC. We were on the road together, and we were all seeing the world."

His mother, Lynn Harless, also shares her perspective on the relationship. "The level of craziness when those two were together was the definition of insanity," she says.

Singer on controversies and 2024 arrest

The series will also examine his controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson, which became a huge talking point after Jackson had a wardrobe malfunction during the live show.

The trailer also includes footage connected to Timberlake's June 2024 arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The singer eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser impaired-driving charge in September 2024. He was ordered to pay a fine, complete community service and serve a 90-day suspension of his driving licence.

"For the first time in my life, I'm coming to a place to say, ‘I can't handle it all,’" he said in the trailer. "People aren't gonna understand who I am."

When and where to watch Timberlake