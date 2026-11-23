Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and president of the company a day after US President Donald Trump said that he is a ‘good man’ and should get a 'second chance.' The NVIDIA Board of Directors voted unanimously on Nov 23 to bring Huang back just 11 days after he resigned on Nov 12. Just a day ago, Trump urged the company’s board to reinstate Huang. He said it would be the best thing for the company. Trump’s endorsement came days after Jensen Huang resigned following US media reports about his extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom the US intelligence accused of being Beijing's spy.

NVIDIA's statement

In a statement, the company said that the Board was satisfied with respect to Huang’s “candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.” It said that the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and clarified that Huang’s reinstatement “poses no national security risk.” “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Harvey C Jones, Chair of the Board.

Trump reacts to Jensen Huang's reinstatement

US President Donald Trump directly endorsed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, saying the country needed his leadership to ensure the success and prosperity of both the company and the American economy. He also maintained that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk and cited the Attorney General's confirmation that there was no evidence of unlawful conduct by the executive. “On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Also Read: Investigation reveals social media campaign to promote Nvidia chip sale to China