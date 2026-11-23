Democrats secured their largest House majority in three decades on Sunday, winning at least 258 seats in the chamber in a sweeping electoral backlash against rising prices and President Donald Trump’s turbulent second term. Election officials were still counting ballots, with several closely contested races yet to be decided. However, the latest race calls by The Associated Press confirmed that Democrats had won more House seats than in any election since the early 1990s, with victories extending into traditionally conservative areas.

The party surpassed its previous record of 257 seats, which it secured in the 2008 election when Barack Obama defeated Senator John McCain in a wave of Democratic enthusiasm and public dissatisfaction with President George W. Bush. Democrats briefly reached 258 seats in 2009 following a special election victory in New York. The Democrats reached the 258-seat milestone on Sunday after Chuck Hubbard, a former newspaper reporter, defeated 11-term Republican Representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. The Associated Press called the race Sunday afternoon after election officials completed a recount a day earlier.

Neither party had secured such a large number of House seats in a national election since 1992, when Democrats won 258 seats as Bill Clinton became president. Republicans have not controlled more than 250 House seats since the Great Depression. The largest House majority on record remains the 334 seats held by Democrats at the end of the 1930s. This year's Democratic gains came despite Republican-led state legislatures undertaking extensive redistricting efforts that gave the Republican Party a structural advantage heading into Election Day.

“The people of our great country delivered House Democrats a historic majority with a mandate to fight for an Affordable America,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader, who is on track to be the first Black speaker, said in a statement. “Together, we will work hard to deliver the dramatic change in direction the American people are demanding.”

Democrats recorded unexpected victories across the country, defeating Republican incumbents in states including New York, Indiana and Arizona. Republican victories were relatively limited. Almost every congressional district nationwide shifted toward Democrats compared with the 2024 election results. As of Sunday, Republicans had flipped just one House seat from Democratic control in a district that had not been gerrymandered. The seat was in Maine.

Former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California described the Democratic victory as ‘generational’ and acknowledged that Republican redistricting efforts had failed. In some instances, he said, the revised district boundaries ‘probably played against us’. House Speaker Mike Johnson, the Republican from Louisiana, had maintained that his party left it all on the field and campaigned on a message of common sense, while accusing Democrats of having ‘Trump derangement syndrome’.

Following the election, Johnson announced that he would not seek another term as leader of the House Republican conference. This month, House Republicans selected Representative Jim Jordan, an Ohio lawmaker and close Trump ally, to succeed Johnson as their leader when the party moves into the minority next year. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the party's campaign organization for House elections, attributed the midterm victories to its focus on economic concerns and rising prices in a memo dated November 9.

According to the memo, Democrats won 70 of the 92 House districts they had identified as battlegrounds. The memo also said that every Democrat seeking re-election in a district redrawn by Republican lawmakers won their race. One of them was Representative Don Davis of North Carolina, whose prospects in his redrawn district had previously been described as “incredibly difficult” by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster. Republicans did, however, gain a seat in Tennessee after Representative Steve Cohen decided against seeking re-election in his redrawn Memphis-area district. They also flipped a Texas seat in the Dallas suburbs that Representative Julie Johnson chose not to defend following redistricting.