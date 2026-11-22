KATSEYE has been bringing special moments to audiences during its ongoing WILDWORLD tour, and its latest Los Angeles concert had an unexpected guest appearance. Singer Camila Cabello joined the group onstage at the Crypto.com Arena on November 21, for a dance moment with member Daniela Avanzini. The two performed the choreography to KATSEYE's track 'Gabriela', giving concertgoers an unexpected crossover between two generations of girl-group performers.

Camila Cabello makes a surprise appearance at KATSEYE's Los Angeles concert

KATSEYE gave its Los Angeles audience an unexpected surprise when Camila Cabello joined the group during its concert at the Crypto.com Arena on November 21. The singer appeared several songs into the performance, joining Daniela Avanzini for a special dance segment to the group's popular track 'Gabriela'.

The moment began when Daniela invited the former Fifth Harmony member onto the stage. After welcoming her, Daniela asked whether she knew the choreography to 'Gabriela'. Cabello responded playfully that she knew a little of the routine.

Daniela then joked about the two being Latina performers, adding that even if they missed a few steps, it was the energy and flavour that mattered. The two subsequently performed the song's signature choreography, including its recognisable hand movements. Cabello's appearance was a brief guest segment rather than a full musical collaboration. She left the stage after the dance, allowing the other KATSEYE members to return for the group's complete performance of 'Gabriela'.

The Los Angeles appearance brought together two artists associated with different girl-group journeys. While Cabello rose to prominence as a member of Fifth Harmony before establishing herself as a solo singer, KATSEYE has been building its own international presence through its music and live performances.

KATSEYE performs as a quartet during Los Angeles show

The concert was part of KATSEYE's ongoing WILDWORLD tour. For the November 21 performance, the group appeared as a quartet featuring Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Yoonchae and Megan Skendiel.

The members opened their set with 'Hootie Frutti' and 'Touch' before moving through songs from their growing discography.

Other tracks featured during the show included 'Pinky Up', 'Gnarly' and 'Mean Girls'. The Los Angeles performance also gave fans an opportunity to see Daniela take the spotlight through her interaction with Cabello, making the 'Gabriela' segment one of the night's memorable moments.