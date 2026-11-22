Iran is reportedly preparing to send more than 14 oil tankers through the US naval blockade in the coming days, with Tehran-backed media warning of strikes on Gulf energy facilities if American forces attempt to stop them.

The proposed operation, named "Operation Fereydoun", involves sending the tankers towards China. The plan was published by Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to The Jerusalem Post, the development was reported based on satellite imagery, vessel-tracking data and Iranian media reports.

Tankers gather near Kharg Island

The vessels are reportedly assembling near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export terminal, which accounts for around 85 to 90 per cent of the country's crude oil exports.

Satellite images and shipping data indicate that the tankers are crewed and flying Iranian flags. However, Tehran has not officially confirmed plans to send the convoy.

Fars said the tankers would sail towards China and warned that US intervention could prompt Iran to target oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The proposal surfaced shortly after reports that an unsanctioned tanker had been loaded with crude oil at Kharg Island.

Iranian officials have separately stepped up their warnings against the US blockade, vowing to take action to overcome the restrictions.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran would respond to the American move.

"A blockade is a military action. A military action also has a military response," Araghchi said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Saturday described the US economic blockade as an act of war and said Iran would take all necessary steps to break it.

He also ruled out handing over the country's enriched uranium stockpile, insisting that the nuclear material would remain inside Iran.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces continued to enforce the blockade, claiming it had prevented the IRGC from exporting crude oil worth billions of dollars.

In a video shared on its official X account, CENTCOM praised US military personnel for carrying out the operation with "exceptional focus, determination, and professionalism".

"America's blockade remains ironclad," the command said in the video's caption.