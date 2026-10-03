/Two oil tankers hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz, UK maritime agency reports

Two oil tankers were struck by unidentified projectiles in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (Oct 2), a British maritime agency said. The incidents add to the threats facing shipping in the waterway. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the first vessel suffered a small fire and a blackout on board. The fire was later extinguished. No casualties or environmental impact were reported. The tanker was leaving the strait and resumed its journey. UKMTO did not say where the ship had come from or where it was headed.

Hours later, a second crude oil tanker reported being hit by an "unknown projectile" east of Oman. All crew members were safe, and there was no environmental damage, according to the agency. It said authorities were investigating both incidents.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the heart of the West Asia war. Before the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February, about a fifth of the world's oil and LNG passed through the passage.

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