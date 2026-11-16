America grounded, Trump deflects: Where is the accountability?

America's aviation system suffered a historic breakdown. Thousands of flights were cancelled, passengers were stranded, and the world's most powerful economy confronted an uncomfortable reality: its critical infrastructure remains dangerously vulnerable.

Yet President Donald Trump's response raised another troubling question. Where was the leadership?

For more than a day after Friday's nationwide ground stop, Trump offered no public response to the unfolding crisis. When he finally addressed it, he blamed former President Joe Biden and demanded more money from Congress. Trump also acknowledged that much of America's air traffic control infrastructure was 50 years old. That admission deserves scrutiny.

If the system was so outdated, what preventive measures had the current administration taken? What vulnerabilities had been identified? And why did a routine equipment replacement trigger disruption across much of the country? Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has hardly reassured critics. Despite acknowledging that the crisis happened on his watch, Duffy refused to apologise, pointing instead to decades of inadequate investment. There is merit in recognising that

America's aviation infrastructure problems predate Trump. But inherited problems do not eliminate present responsibility. Congress approved $12.5 billion for modernisation in 2025. Now the administration wants another $50 billion. Before lawmakers approve additional funding, Americans deserve a transparent accounting of existing investments, the proposed spending and the safeguards intended to prevent another shutdown.

A CBS News investigation published Monday adds urgency to those questions. Federal audits and congressional testimony had warned for years about ageing technology, contract delays and expensive modernisation failures.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining routers associated with an equipment upgrade. The precise technical cause remains under investigation. The FAA's decision to ground aircraft was a necessary safety precaution, and pilots and controllers deserve credit for bringing flights down safely. But operational professionalism cannot substitute for political accountability.