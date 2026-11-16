/Skeletons in Danish monasteries reveal a major flaw in a prominent scientific process

Scientists have found a flaw in radiocarbon dating. A study of the skeletons found in monasteries in Denmark has dated them to be much older than the structures in which they were buried. In some cases, they go back even centuries. Researchers have attributed it to a flaw in the way radiocarbon dating works. Of the 27 individuals whose bones were excavated from medieval Danish monasteries and analysed, six of them were found to be older than the monasteries themselves.

One skeleton buried in the Danish town of Svendborg was dated to between 1100 and 1155 CE. But the monastery was built only in 1236. Another one unearthed from Viborg was dated to 976 CE, more than a century before the monastery was erected. A comment article published in npj Heritage Science has shown what is likely going on.

In a "words of warning" issued for archaeologists dating medieval human remains, researchers have said that radiocarbon dating works fine for humans and animals that largely eat land animals and plants. However, in those who eat a lot of fish, the 'reservoir effect' kicks in. This is because rivers, lakes, and oceans have different ratios of carbon isotopes. So water bodies can contain around 15 per cent less carbon-14 than the atmosphere.

Carbon dating starts with cosmic rays that interact with nitrogen in the atmosphere and produce small amounts of carbon-14. Trees and plants absorb this carbon from the air, which then enters the animals that eat them. When they die, new carbon-14 no longer gets added to their cells and the levels keep falling. Scientists analyse the carbon-14 levels in their bones and compare them to known historical levels of the isotope in the atmosphere to calculate the age of organisms.

However, the figures are different for those who eat meat and those who consume fish. As mentioned above, carbon-14 is less in water than in the atmosphere. This means that the person or animal that fed on sea creatures more appears to be older than it actually is. "In extreme cases, a fish from the Rhine [River], for example, can appear up to 1,300 years older than a land-based organism that lived at the same time," Kaare Lund Rasmussen, an archaeometrist at the University of Southern Denmark, said.

But there is no fixed number that can be deducted from the dating result, as "the effect varies enormously and can range from zero to 1,000 years."

Talking about the Danish skeletons, the researchers wrote, "In Christian medieval Europe, meat was restricted during the Lent period." But the meat of freshwater fish was considered "cold" or "neutral" in comparison with meat from warm-blooded animals and marine fish, and some Christian circles and cultures even considered it a prestigious food item.

Stone age remains also reveal anomalous age