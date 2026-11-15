/Kalshi offers $100,000 salary to play GTA 6, live-stream gameplay and analyse economy

Prediction market Kalshi has announced a job opening for researchers to play and live-stream Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay and publish weekly reports on what they find, according to a job listing on its official site. The on-site position is listed with a six-figure remuneration, i.e., a $100,000-$120,000 project fee, plus a $15,000 completion bonus. It is seeking at least three years of experience. It is categorised under "Data & AI." The listing was written with heavy humour using words like "sweaty gaming," “touch grass".

"We're looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so," the company said.

The job responsibility includes researching the in-game and real-world economic effects of the game's launch by streaming gameplay, analysing strategies and outcomes, and publishing weekly reports. The person has to stream the full campaign on YouTube or Twitch at midnight on November 19, committing to 10+ hours a day during the initial launch push until the story is finished.

"You'll stream the entire journey, investigate Leonida's economy, and study what happens to the real economy when everyone suddenly has a 'family emergency' on launch day," Kalshi said. “We want the person who finds the optimal money-making strategy, builds a spreadsheet to prove it, and gets accused of ruining the game for everyone else.”

Alongside the salary and bonus, other perks include a 100-inch television and a choice between a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox console, up to $75 per day in DoorDash food delivery and a gym membership.

The listing appears just days before Rockstar Games' scheduled worldwide release of the game on Thursday, November 19.

Kalshi, a CFTC-regulated exchange, has offered several markets tied to the game. Its published contract terms cover the first announced price of the game, whether Rockstar releases a new trailer, and whether specific songs appear on in-game radio stations at launch. The song contract names verified gameplay footage from major gaming outlets and the game's radio track listings among its sources.

LinkedIn took down Kalshi job posting

LinkedIn removed Kalshi's GTA VI Researcher job listing on November 13, 2026, flagging the posting as “illegitimate". In a post on X, Kalshi responded to the removal, calling it a “blatant discrimination against gamers”.

"Strategy consulting is a real job, but playing GTA VI isn’t? We will not stand for this blatant discrimination against gamers.

@elonmusk, we need X jobs back ASAP."