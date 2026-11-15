LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why do Nvidia and Apple depend so heavily on Taiwan?

Why do Nvidia and Apple depend so heavily on Taiwan?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 15, 2026, 03:35 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 03:35 IST

Taiwan produces over 60 per cent of the world's chips and 92 per cent of advanced processors through TSMC. Giants like Apple and Nvidia rely entirely on its unique manufacturing ecosystem, making it the most critical chokepoint in global tech.

The Silicon Heartbeat
1 / 7

The Silicon Heartbeat

Taiwan sits at the absolute epicentre of the global technology ecosystem. While Silicon Valley companies design the world's most powerful microprocessors, the vast majority of those advanced chips are physically manufactured entirely within Taiwan.

The TSMC Monopoly
2 / 7

The TSMC Monopoly

At the core of this dominance is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Founded on a revolutionary pure-play foundry model, TSMC controls over 54 per cent of the global contract chipmaking market.

Holding Over Ninety Per Cent
3 / 7

Holding Over Ninety Per Cent

When looking specifically at the most advanced sub-3nm semiconductor nodes required for high-performance computing, TSMC’s market share climbs to an staggering 92 per cent. No other nation or corporation has successfully replicated this extreme manufacturing precision at scale.

Powering Apple’s Devices
4 / 7

Powering Apple’s Devices

Tech giants like Apple rely entirely on this infrastructure for their flagship products. Approximately 25 per cent of TSMC's total annual revenue is generated by producing custom A-series and M-series processors that power iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks worldwide.

Fueling the AI Revolution
5 / 7

Fueling the AI Revolution

Nvidia depends just as heavily on Taiwanese fabrication facilities to maintain its global artificial intelligence dominance. Every advanced AI accelerator and graphics processor designed by Nvidia is built within TSMC's high-tech cleanrooms in Hsinchu.

An Unmatched Ecosystem
6 / 7

An Unmatched Ecosystem

Taiwan's technological supremacy is backed by decades of specialized engineering talent, government support, and an agile local supply chain. This dense cluster of suppliers allows fabrication plants to iterate on chip designs faster than anywhere else on earth.

A Fragile Global Chokepoint
7 / 7

A Fragile Global Chokepoint

This extreme geographic concentration creates a unique vulnerability for the global economy. Because almost all modern consumer electronics, data centres, and defence systems rely on Taiwanese silicon, any regional disruption would instantly paralyze worldwide technology manufacturing.

Trending Photo

Why do AI GPUs consume so much electricity?
7

Why do AI GPUs consume so much electricity?

Why do Nvidia and Apple depend so heavily on Taiwan?
7

Why do Nvidia and Apple depend so heavily on Taiwan?

How is China trying to build its own Nvidia to challenge the US chip industry?
7

How is China trying to build its own Nvidia to challenge the US chip industry?

Why are liquid-cooled GPUs becoming important for modern AI data centres?
7

Why are liquid-cooled GPUs becoming important for modern AI data centres?

Why is the United States trying to control China's access to advanced AI chips?
7

Why is the United States trying to control China's access to advanced AI chips?