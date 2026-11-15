Taiwan produces over 60 per cent of the world's chips and 92 per cent of advanced processors through TSMC. Giants like Apple and Nvidia rely entirely on its unique manufacturing ecosystem, making it the most critical chokepoint in global tech.
Taiwan sits at the absolute epicentre of the global technology ecosystem. While Silicon Valley companies design the world's most powerful microprocessors, the vast majority of those advanced chips are physically manufactured entirely within Taiwan.
At the core of this dominance is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Founded on a revolutionary pure-play foundry model, TSMC controls over 54 per cent of the global contract chipmaking market.
When looking specifically at the most advanced sub-3nm semiconductor nodes required for high-performance computing, TSMC’s market share climbs to an staggering 92 per cent. No other nation or corporation has successfully replicated this extreme manufacturing precision at scale.
Tech giants like Apple rely entirely on this infrastructure for their flagship products. Approximately 25 per cent of TSMC's total annual revenue is generated by producing custom A-series and M-series processors that power iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks worldwide.
Nvidia depends just as heavily on Taiwanese fabrication facilities to maintain its global artificial intelligence dominance. Every advanced AI accelerator and graphics processor designed by Nvidia is built within TSMC's high-tech cleanrooms in Hsinchu.
Taiwan's technological supremacy is backed by decades of specialized engineering talent, government support, and an agile local supply chain. This dense cluster of suppliers allows fabrication plants to iterate on chip designs faster than anywhere else on earth.
This extreme geographic concentration creates a unique vulnerability for the global economy. Because almost all modern consumer electronics, data centres, and defence systems rely on Taiwanese silicon, any regional disruption would instantly paralyze worldwide technology manufacturing.