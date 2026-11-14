/Indian student sentenced to 30 years in UK for online grooming of over 70 children

Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian PhD student, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in north-west England on Friday for grooming minors to commit sexual acts online. He was sentenced in the Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to 37 charges, including making indecent images, blackmail and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Police previously arrested him twice and bailed him twice. He will also serve an eight-year extended licence period after release for offences committed while on police bail.

Kazi targeted over 70 children between the ages of 10 and 17 using apps including Snapchat, Wink and Roblox from August 2021. He would pose as a 14-year-old white British teenage boy from the University of Chester and made them believe they were in a relationship with him. He used a fake name, Reece, and provided a picture of an anonymous teenager who has not been traced yet. He then manipulated them into sending sexually explicit videos and images of themselves. When victims refused further demands, he threatened to share the material.

"Bilal Kazi acted with absolute ruthlessness in grooming, manipulating and exploiting a large number of young vulnerable girls," said Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor at the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“The girls targeted by Kazi were young and vulnerable. For many, their interactions with him were their first experience of what they believed to be a romantic relationship. Exploiting that trust, Kazi manipulated them into believing that his behaviour was normal,” said Detective Constable Georgia Hughes, of the Online Child Abuse Investigation Team at Cheshire Constabulary.

"His offending has had a profound and lasting impact on the victims. Many lived in constant fear of what he would do if they failed to comply with his demands, and some have carried that fear with them for years. What should have been important formative years have instead been overshadowed by the trauma of Kazi's abuse," he added.