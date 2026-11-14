A family in Rajasthan has drawn criticism after a video showed them stopping their car inside a highway tunnel and setting off firecrackers. The incident, captured on camera by another motorist, reportedly took place on NH-58 near Udaipur.

The video, shared on X, shows people getting out of a white car and bursting crackers inside the tunnel. The fireworks filled the enclosed space with thick smoke, raising concerns about the safety of other motorists.

Smoke inside tunnel raises safety concerns

Tunnels have limited ventilation, making it difficult for smoke to clear quickly. The sudden drop in visibility could leave drivers with little time to react to approaching vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents.

X user @IndianTechGuide shared the video, and social media users criticised the family's decision to celebrate inside a busy tunnel.

One user called the act reckless, writing, “This is not celebration; it’s reckless stupidity. A tunnel is an enclosed space where smoke can accumulate, and visibility can drop dangerously. One family’s moment of fun could put hundreds of innocent lives at risk. Have people completely forgotten basic civic sense?"

Others called for action against those involved. “Hope they are arrested!!” one user commented.

Another wrote, “And I am sure nothing will happen to these problematic people! No arrest! No heavy fines! Nothing!”