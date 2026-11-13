/After Venezuela and Iran, Trump sets sights on another military intervention before leaving office

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Cuba could be his next major foreign policy target, saying he wants to "get Cuba done" before leaving office. He also refused to rule out military action against the island nation's communist government, raising the possibility of another US intervention.

In a phone interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump said his administration was closely monitoring developments in Cuba.

"I want to get Cuba done before I leave," he said.

"We are watching it very closely; it's doing very poorly," Trump added, describing Cuba as an "essentially a failed" nation.

The US president also referred to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose parents are from Cuba, saying he "would love to do it".

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Trump says he will consider military action

Trump said he wanted to act in the interests of Cubans who had left the island and settled in the United States after being treated badly.

Asked whether he would consider military force to end communist rule in Cuba, Trump replied that he "would certainly consider that".

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Cuba's communist government could be nearing its end. Earlier this week, he predicted that the country would "fall fairly soon".

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, he described Cuba as a failing communist and socialist nation.

He also said Washington would help the country "on a humanitarian basis" while responding to questions about the possibility of US action against the island.

US sanctions deepen Cuba's economic crisis

Since returning to office for his second term, Trump has intensified Washington's pressure campaign against Cuba. The administration has imposed fresh sanctions and an oil blockade since January, further straining the island's already fragile economy.

The measures have contributed to fuel shortages, prolonged electricity blackouts and disruptions to essential services. The power crisis has also affected water supplies, as pumping systems largely depend on electricity.