/Who is Kimberly Powell, the woman Jensen Huang allegedly had a second affair with?

Jensen Huang reportedly had another affair with a female executive who reports to him, five people who saw them cosying up at a hotel during an Nvidia conference have said. The New York Times reported that Huang was close to Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. The Nvidia CEO has already admitted to one affair, with the alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang. This is the first time his relationship with Powell has been revealed.

Nvidia's code of conduct asks employees to avoid such situations at work: "our actions create conflict". This includes "personal relationships" of any kind that might be a problem, especially where a manager and subordinate are involved.

Who is Kimberly Powell?



Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and is in charge of programs where Nvidia’s chip technology could be applied to higher education and health care, according to the company’s website. Five people who spoke to NYT on condition of anonymity said that their closeness had been a topic of discussion at the office. Two people said that the 63-year-old CEO and his 48-year-old subordinate were captured on camera getting all loved up at a hotel in San Jose, California, during a conference in March. The video has not been made available.

Powell is also a married woman and a mother to two kids. Her career graph at Nvidia saw an upward trajectory over the years. According to her LinkedIn, she was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016. Over a year later, she was appointed vice president of health care.

The Nvidia blog page describes her as being "responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics." She gives speeches at technology conferences across the world and did the same at GTC, Nvidia’s annual developer conference in San Jose this year.

Nvidia executives saw Powell and Huang getting affectionate. A bystander shot a video of the two on his phone, three people said. But Huang's security saw him and made him an offer to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Nvidia board considers ousting Jensen Huang