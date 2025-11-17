/Kareena Kapoor faces legal notice over Bhopal royal heirloom with Quranic verse; controversy explained

Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a legal notice from Congress leader Abbas Hafeez over a 30-carat emerald pendant featuring Ayat-ul-Kursi, a verse from the Quran, which she wore for Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has landed in a legal dispute over a piece of heirloom jewellery she wore during Diwali celebrations. Congress leader and national media coordinator Abbas Hafeez has issued a legal notice to the actor and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, raising objections to the way a Quranic inscription on a historic pendant was presented in photographs shared on social media.

Dated November 11, the notice calls for the removal of the pictures, videos and related posts featuring the jewellery, as reported by The Indian Express. It also seeks a public apology and an assurance that the religious inscription will not be displayed in a manner that could undermine its sanctity.

What's the matter?

The objection is to a 30-carat emerald pendant on which is engraved the Ayat-ul-Kursi, a revered verse from the Quran. Hafeez said the inscription is of religious significance and should be handled with the same reverence as sacred verses. He has also threatened to take further legal action if his demands are not met.

Also, Hafeez has clarified that his objection is limited to the presentation of the pendant and is not directed at Kareena's clothing or personal fashion choices. He has also stated that the notice was issued in his individual capacity and does not represent the Congress party's position.

Speaking about the matter to ANI, Hafeez said the jewellery seen in Kareena's photographs included pieces connected to the erstwhile royal family of Bhopal. While he said he had no objection to the actor wearing the royal crest or traditional attire, he questioned the use of the Quran-inscribed emerald as a fashion accessory.

According to Hafeez, the pendant was commissioned by the Begums of Bhopal, including Shah Jahan Begum and Sultan Jahan Begum, as an expression of their religious faith. He maintained that the sacred inscription was not intended to be used merely as a decorative element.

The legal notice also refers to concerns expressed by Islamic scholars about wearing Quranic verses as jewellery. It states that the religious significance of such inscriptions calls for care in how they are worn and displayed.

He has sought the removal of the relevant social media content, an unconditional public apology and a commitment that the inscription will not be presented in a manner that could hurt religious sentiments.

What did Rhea Kapoor reveal about Kareena's royal jewellery?

The issue came into focus after Kareena shared photographs of her Diwali appearance on Instagram. The actor wore a traditional outfit comprising a silver kaftan and a matching turban designed by Punit Balana. She completed the look with a royal kalgi and the emerald pendant.

Rhea, who styled the actor for the occasion, provided details about the accessories in her social media post. She identified the kalgi as a 200-year-old piece associated with the Nawab of Bhopal and described the emerald as belonging to the Begum of Bhopal.

Sharing the photographs, she wrote, "Real movie star, real chandi, real heirlooms and real personal style. Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by @punit.balana,wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi."

Highlighting its connection to Saif Ali Khan's family, she wrote, "Jewelry: Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena’s own. These pieces come through Saif’s family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."

Sajida Sultan was the daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal, and Saif's paternal grandmother. The jewellery is said to have been passed down through the family.

Kareena had also shared pictures of her festive appearance on Instagram, captioning the post, "Diwali is all about traditions done right."