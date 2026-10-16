/Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan celebrate 14th wedding anniversary with romantic throwback pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan marked 14 years of marriage on October 16. To celebrate the occasion, the couple took their fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing throwback photos of their special moments together. The series also featured their two children, Taimur and Jeh.

14 years of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

On October 16, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to post a series of photographs featuring special moments, from family time to summer holidays with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She mostly shared throwback pictures and captioned them, "Another year around the sun… Forever to go."

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One photo offers a candid throwback glimpse of the couple, while another captures Saif sharing a warm moment with his son Jeh, who is seen hugging his father. The next picture in the carousel features Saif, Kareena, Taimur, and Jeh, with Kareena Kapoor adding heart emojis to hide their faces. Another image shows the couple on holiday, with Kareena sharing a photo of her husband in orange shorts and black sunglasses aboard a yacht.

Saif Ali Khan also stepped forward to wish his wife on their 14th anniversary. As the actor recently debuted on Instagram, he is following only his wife, leaving everyone else on social media to go gaga over their loving bond. Taking to his official account, Khan posted a few photos and wrote, "Almost perfect, but something is missing... There we go, that's perfect! Happy Anniversary, love... ❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂"

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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story

The two grew close while filming the action thriller Tashan. Their bond got everyone talking when, in 2008, Saif got Kareena's name tattooed in Devanagari script on his forearm. After dating for five years, they tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate registered marriage at Saif's Bandra residence, followed by traditional celebrations.