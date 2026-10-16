/Portland stabbing: Multiple people reportedly stabbed hours after deadly Bend school shooting

Multiple people were reportedly stabbed in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, triggering a major emergency response involving police officers and fire crews. The Portland Police Bureau described the incident as a ‘major event’, while Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed that three victims had been reported so far. In a social media post, Portland Fire & Rescue said it was responding to a multiple victim traumatic scene in downtown Portland.

A large number of police officers and other emergency personnel gathered near the 400 block of Southwest Broadway and the 700 block of Southwest Alder Street, close to the Dossier hotel. Authorities have yet to release additional information about the victims' conditions or confirm whether a suspect has been identified. The incident occurred just hours after a deadly school shooting in Bend, Oregon, left four people, including three children, dead.

According to preliminary information provided by a law enforcement source, three children and one adult were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend on Thursday. Police identified the suspected shooter as a 16-year-old boy from Bend. Bend Police Department Chief Mike Krantz told reporters, "We have identified the suspect as a 16-year-old Bend resident," adding that "the suspect had been shot by a community member who had seen the suspect enter the school and pursued him into the school and engaged him."

Following the shooting, Silver Rail Elementary School was placed under lockdown as authorities responded to the incident. The Bend Police Department also established a reunification point where families could meet their children.