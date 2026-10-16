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Oregon elementary school shooting leaves multiple victims, suspected shooter dead

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 03:10 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:10 IST
Oregon elementary school shooting leaves multiple victims, suspected shooter dead

A shooting at an Oregon elementary school left multiple victims Photograph: (X)

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A shooting at an Oregon elementary school left multiple victims, police said, adding that the suspected shooter was dead as the investigation continues

A shooting at an elementary school in the western US state of Oregon has left multiple victims, according to police, who confirmed on Thursday that the suspected shooter is dead. Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, provided an update during a press conference, saying authorities had yet to establish who shot the suspect. "We don't have confirmation yet who shot the suspect. It may have been a bystander. At this time, we have multiple victims," Miller said.

This is a breaking news. More to follow.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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