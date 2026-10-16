/Oregon elementary school shooting leaves multiple victims, suspected shooter dead

A shooting at an elementary school in the western US state of Oregon has left multiple victims, according to police, who confirmed on Thursday that the suspected shooter is dead. Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, provided an update during a press conference, saying authorities had yet to establish who shot the suspect. "We don't have confirmation yet who shot the suspect. It may have been a bystander. At this time, we have multiple victims," Miller said.
This is a breaking news. More to follow.