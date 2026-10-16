/Inside the Peshawar school tragedy: 34 dead, building's condition under scrutiny and owner arrested. Here's what all happened

At least 34 people, including 33 students and a teacher, died in a Peshawar school roof collapse. The school owner has been arrested
At least 34 people, including 33 students and a teacher, have died after parts of a school collapsed in Peshawar, Pakistan. The tragedy has left families grieving as authorities begin examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. A hospital spokesperson reported that at least 19 other people were injured, including five who were in critical condition. The incident occurred at a school in Peshawar's Dir Colony. The deaths and injuries have prompted calls for accountability, while Pakistan's political leadership has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and pledged a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the collapse.
A senior police official said that the school building could not bear the weight of the students and collapsed. Farhan Ahmed, senior superintendent of police operations in Peshawar, described the Al-Khair school in Dir Colony as being in a very dilapidated condition. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including whether the building had previously been inspected. The preliminary findings cited by the Capital City Police Officer in Peshawar also suggest that the structure was weak, raising questions about the condition of the premises before the tragedy.
Around 300 students were believed to be studying at the Al-Khair school in Peshawar, according to senior superintendent of police operations Farhan Ahmed. Of those, around 100 students were inside three classrooms affected by the collapse. At least 34 people, including 33 students and a teacher, have died, while at least 19 others were injured. Five of the injured were reported to be in critical condition by a hospital spokesperson. Police are also looking into whether the school building had previously undergone an inspection.
The owner of the school involved in the deadly Peshawar collapse has been arrested, according to the Capital City Police Officer in Peshawar. A statement released by the police identified the institution as Khair Education System and said the private school in Dir Colony was being run as an educational trust. Preliminary investigations indicated that the building was structurally weak, leading to the collapse. The arrest comes as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of at least 34 people. Police have also said they will investigate whether the building had previously been inspected.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a thorough investigation into the deaths of at least 34 people after a school roof collapsed in Peshawar. In a social media post, Sharif expressed sympathy for families who lost children and a teacher in the tragedy. He said no parent should have to endure such pain. The Prime Minister also spoke with Peshawar Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who shared details of their conversation on Facebook. According to the governor's update, Sharif conveyed his condolences and directed that the injured receive the best possible medical care. He also called for all aspects of the incident to be examined and for action against those responsible in accordance with the law.
The All Pakistan Private Schools' Federation has expressed deep grief following the deadly school roof collapse in Peshawar and demanded strict and exemplary action against those responsible. In a statement shared on Facebook, the organisation said the incident represented a failure of responsibility, not merely the collapse of a building. Its president, Kashif Mirza, called for action against the school's owner and the relevant authorities. He alleged that negligence had allowed a dilapidated and overcrowded building to continue operating as a school.
The investigation into the Peshawar school collapse will examine the condition of the building and whether it had previously been inspected, according to police statements. Preliminary findings suggest that the structure was weak, while a senior police official described the Al-Khair school in Dir Colony as being in a very dilapidated condition. The owner has been arrested, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that all aspects of the incident be examined. He has also called for action against those responsible in accordance with the law. With at least 34 people dead and 19 injured, the investigation is expected to focus on establishing how the collapse occurred and whether responsibility can be determined.