/Inside the Peshawar school tragedy: 34 dead, building's condition under scrutiny and owner arrested. Here's what all happened

The investigation into the Peshawar school collapse will examine the condition of the building and whether it had previously been inspected, according to police statements. Preliminary findings suggest that the structure was weak, while a senior police official described the Al-Khair school in Dir Colony as being in a very dilapidated condition. The owner has been arrested, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that all aspects of the incident be examined. He has also called for action against those responsible in accordance with the law. With at least 34 people dead and 19 injured, the investigation is expected to focus on establishing how the collapse occurred and whether responsibility can be determined.