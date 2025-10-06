/From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 batters with most runs in ICC World Test Championship

From Steve Smith to Joe Root, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in ICC World Test Championship. This list also includes Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes and Travis Head
England's Joe Root is the leading run-getter in the World Test Championship. In 69 Test matches, Root has accumulated 6,080 runs at an average of 52.86.
In July, this year, he surpassed cricket legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket with 13,543 runs.
Steven Smith, one of Australia's greatest Test batters, features second on this list. In 55 Test matches, Smith has scored 4278 runs at an average of 49.74. His tally also includes 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries.
The star Australian middle-order batter, Marnus Labuschagne, is next on this list with 4225 runs in 53 matches. His tally also includes 22 half-centuries and 11 centuries.
England's current Test captain, Ben Stokes, features fourth on this list. He has scored 3616 runs in 57 Test matches at an average of 37.66.
Stokes also holds the record for most sixes for England in Test cricket history (136).
Australia's explosive batter, Travis Head, is fifth on this list with 3300 runs in 52 Test matches. His tally also includes eight centuries.
He also holds the record for being the first player to win 10 Man of the Match awards in the World Test Championship.