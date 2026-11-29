From Deepika Padukone's royal Padmavati to Yash's Ravana, here's a look at the costume designers and stylists whose creativity and craftsmanship bring some of Indian cinema's most iconic characters to life.
Bollywood has given audiences several memorable on-screen characters, whether it's Deepika Padukone as the Rajput queen Rani Padmavati or Yash as the ten-headed demon king Ravana, among others. While their performances and screen presence left a lasting impression, have we ever stopped to think about the creative minds responsible for bringing these characters to life through their looks?
From royal outfits in period dramas to elaborate jewellery worn by queens and armour designed for mythological kings, every detail plays a role in making a character unforgettable. Costume designers and stylists work behind the scenes, using their immense research, creativity and craftsmanship to give these characters an identity. Here's a look at the creative minds behind some of Indian cinema's most memorable on-screen appearances.
One of the most talked-about character transformations in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is Yash's portrayal of Ravana. Costume designer and stylist Saniya Sardhariya approached the character by looking beyond his image as an antagonist, drawing inspiration from his many sides as a king, scholar, warrior and ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.
Her design drew from traditional South Asian craftsmanship, temple architecture, historical jewellery and references associated with Sri Lankan heritage. The costumes feature rich shades of black, gold, emerald green, aubergine and oxblood, with structured silhouettes that convey authority even without the crown. The jewellery, particularly across the chest and shoulders, was designed almost like armour, adding to Ravana's warrior-like presence while retaining his royal grandeur.
One of the most distinctive aspects is the ten-head sequence, which Saniya calls the 'mind chamber sequence'. It explores ten different personalities coexisting within Ravana, from the warrior and musician to the ascetic, Shiva devotee, sceptic and astrologer. Rather than creating ten separate characters, Saniya used variations in silhouette, colour, texture and draping to give each personality its own look while retaining the same design identity.
When it comes to recreating royal grandeur on screen, Neeta Lulla's work in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar remains one of the most recognised examples. The designer brought the world of Mughal and Rajput royalty to life through the costumes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodha and Hrithik Roshan as Akbar.
The project involved extensive historical research, fabric sourcing and intricate craftsmanship. Neeta worked with a carefully selected colour palette for the Rajput and Mughal characters, while the costumes incorporated traditional embroidery, zardozi, gota and elaborate jewellery. One of the biggest challenges was creating a rich and regal appearance while keeping the fabrics suitable for the film's natural-light cinematography.
In an interview with Gulf News, Neeta spoke about how she began by reading the script, researching historical references and studying paintings and books to understand the clothing of the period. The project took nearly a year and a half to develop. Her work demonstrated how historical research and creative interpretation can come together to create a distinctive visual world.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani brought together romance, history and visual grandeur, with Anju Modi playing an important role in shaping the film's costume aesthetics. Her work for Deepika Padukone as Mastani was particularly distinctive, reflecting the character's royal upbringing, cultural influences and identity as a warrior.
The designer studied the clothing traditions of the 18th century and travelled across Maharashtra to understand the textiles, fabrics and dressing styles of the period. Mastani's wardrobe brought together elements of her Rajput and Persian cultural influences, while her costumes also reflected her strength and ability to move between the worlds of royalty and warfare.
Speaking to Vogue India about her approach to the film, Anju explained that the costumes had to reflect the nuances of the characters as well as the grandeur of the historical period. Her work ensured that Mastani's appearance stood apart while remaining rooted in the world of the film.
Recreating the Chola dynasty for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan was an extensive exercise in research and craftsmanship for costume designer Eka Lakhani. With a large ensemble of characters and a historical world to recreate, the designer looked towards temple architecture, sculptures, traditional weaving and historical references to develop the film's visual language.
Her work for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini and Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai created two distinct appearances that reflected their respective personalities, positions and influence within the royal world. From Kanchipuram silks and temple-inspired jewellery to traditional motifs, armour and elaborate drapes, the costumes were designed to complement the film's historical setting.
Eka's preparation involved visiting temples in Thanjavur, interacting with weavers across South India and studying the illustrations accompanying Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel. The team also conducted nearly 100 look tests to arrive at the final appearances.
Speaking to Cinema Express, Eka shared that the team worked on understanding how audiences imagined these characters before creating their visual representation. Her work on Ponniyin Selvan showcased how extensive research and attention to regional craftsmanship can help recreate an era on screen.
Ranveer Singh's colourful, distinctive look as Ram in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was created by costume designer Maxima Basu. Drawing on Gujarat's textile heritage, she explored vintage fabrics, traditional craftsmanship, and vibrant colours to design a wardrobe that reflected the character's personality and cultural roots.
From colourful kurtas and layered garments to accessories and distinctive styling, Ram's appearance was designed to complement the film's vibrant setting. Maxima's approach also allowed Ranveer to experiment with his looks and bring his own energy to the character.
In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Maxima spoke about being entrusted with Ranveer's entire wardrobe for the film and exploring Gujarat's heritage fabrics and vintage textiles. She also shared an interesting insight into her creative process, explaining, "For me, the actor comes last-not as a star, but as a character." This philosophy reflects how costume design begins with understanding the character rather than simply dressing the actor.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat brought together elaborate period aesthetics and traditional Indian craftsmanship, with designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula creating the costumes for the film's principal characters. Their work for Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati stood out for its intricate detailing, rich textiles and regal silhouettes.
The designers undertook extensive research to understand the cultural influences and clothing traditions associated with the period. Their approach involved traditional handwoven fabrics, intricate embroidery, natural dyes and specially developed prints. The costumes were also designed to distinguish the three central characters, Padmavati, Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji, through their individual cultural backgrounds and personalities.
Speaking to IANS about the process, Rimple explained that the garments had to play an important role in bringing historical personalities to life while maintaining the authenticity of the period. The designers also paid attention to the way fabric was draped and layered, recognising how volume and detailing could communicate royal stature. Their work on Padmaavat remains a notable example of how traditional Indian craftsmanship can become an integral part of cinematic storytelling.