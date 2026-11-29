One of the most talked-about character transformations in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is Yash's portrayal of Ravana. Costume designer and stylist Saniya Sardhariya approached the character by looking beyond his image as an antagonist, drawing inspiration from his many sides as a king, scholar, warrior and ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Her design drew from traditional South Asian craftsmanship, temple architecture, historical jewellery and references associated with Sri Lankan heritage. The costumes feature rich shades of black, gold, emerald green, aubergine and oxblood, with structured silhouettes that convey authority even without the crown. The jewellery, particularly across the chest and shoulders, was designed almost like armour, adding to Ravana's warrior-like presence while retaining his royal grandeur.

One of the most distinctive aspects is the ten-head sequence, which Saniya calls the 'mind chamber sequence'. It explores ten different personalities coexisting within Ravana, from the warrior and musician to the ascetic, Shiva devotee, sceptic and astrologer. Rather than creating ten separate characters, Saniya used variations in silhouette, colour, texture and draping to give each personality its own look while retaining the same design identity.