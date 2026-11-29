Violence has spread across Bangladesh ahead of Sheikh Hasina’s planned return from India. One man was killed in clashes as machete-wielding supporters rallied and shops were set ablaze.
Violence broke out in Bangladesh on Sunday as supporters of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina clashed with rival groups ahead of her declared return from exile in India. One man was killed in clashes in Shariatpur district, while unrest also spread through Hasina’s hometown, Gopalganj.
Hasina, 79, has said she will return to Bangladesh in December. She is living in exile in India after being sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the deadly crackdown on the 2024 student-led uprising.
The banned Awami League has announced a two-day nationwide strike against what it describes as political retribution. The party wants the BNP government, which came to power in February, to lift the ban on its activities.
A man identified as Ibrahim Sepahi, believed to be an Awami League activist, died after clashes in Shariatpur, around 80 kilometres from Dhaka. Police said rival groups exchanged Molotov cocktails. “There was an exchange of Molotov cocktails during the clash,” senior officer Md Zakaria Rahman told AFP.
Witnesses said rival groups gathered overnight near a major Padma Bridge link connecting southwestern Bangladesh with Dhaka. Several shops, roadside stalls and motorcycles were set on fire during the violence, adding to tensions across the region.
Gopalganj, Hasina’s political stronghold, has witnessed repeated arson attacks and street demonstrations in recent weeks. AFP journalists saw protesters carrying machetes, sticks and other weapons during rallies on Sunday. Most shops and businesses in the city remained shut.
Awami League veteran Hamid Gazi accused the BNP government of failing to reach out to the party’s supporters. “But the BNP never tried to make peace with us,” he told AFP. Hundreds of additional paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Gopalganj to contain the unrest.