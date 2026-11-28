It’s Yami Gautam's birthday! On her special day, fans and admirers should revisit some of her best movies available on OTT platforms, which have earned her immense love and recognition nationwide.
Yami Gautam is one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses. She began her career in television and made her mark in Bollywood with several projects, including Vicky Donor, Bala, URI, and many more. The actress has worked across various genres, portraying several compelling roles, whether as a sweet Bengali girl or an intelligence officer. On her birthday, take a look at some of her movies available on OTT platforms that are worth revisiting.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Yami made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film tells the story of Vicky Arora, a carefree man from Delhi who is approached by Dr Baldev Chaddha (Annu Kapoor), a fertility specialist searching for a suitable sperm donor. He falls in love with Ashima Roy, a Bengali woman who works at a bank, and they get married. But their happy married life takes an unexpected turn when Ashima learns about Vicky's past as a sperm donor, causing complications in their relationship.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film was a major turning point in Yami's career. Starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, the 2019 military action film is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike after the Uri terror attack. The actress played Pallavi Sharma, also known as Jasmine D'Almeida, an intelligence officer who helps Major Vihaan Singh Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) gather crucial information for the mission.
Where to watch: Zee 5 and Netflix
Yami Gautam delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of her career in this political action thriller. The film is based on the true events leading up to the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Yami played Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer assigned a secret mission to tackle terrorism and restore peace in the Kashmir Valley. The film earned her several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2026.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Behzad Khambata, this psychological thriller stars Yami as Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher in Mumbai who shocks the city by taking 16 children hostage at her school. She contacts the police and makes a series of demands, including a meeting with Prime Minister Maya Rajguru (Dimple Kapadia).
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The film follows Rohan Bhatnagar (Hrithik Roshan), a visually impaired dubbing artist who falls in love with Supriya Sharma (Yami Gautam), a woman who is also blind. The two share a beautiful bond and eventually marry, building a happy life together. However, their world is turned upside down when Supriya is sexually assaulted by two influential men, leaving Rohan devastated.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Amar Kaushik, this comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam. The film follows Balmukund Shukla, aka Bala, a young man dealing with premature balding and the insecurities that come with it. Yami plays Pari Mishra, a TikTok sensation and model who falls in love with Bala, unaware that he wears a wig to hide his hair loss. The two eventually get married, but their relationship runs into trouble when Pari discovers the truth.