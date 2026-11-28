Yami Gautam is one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses. She began her career in television and made her mark in Bollywood with several projects, including Vicky Donor, Bala, URI, and many more. The actress has worked across various genres, portraying several compelling roles, whether as a sweet Bengali girl or an intelligence officer. On her birthday, take a look at some of her movies available on OTT platforms that are worth revisiting.