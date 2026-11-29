Where to watch: Prime Video



It goes back to coastal Karnataka's folklore and spiritual traditions, and takes audiences back to the origins of the divine connection between humans, nature and the supernatural. Set centuries before the events of Kantara, the film explores the story of a sacred forest protected by divine forces and the conflict that unfolds when a powerful kingdom attempts to assert its control over it.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

