India has numerous tales of spirits, cursed forests, and ancient beliefs that have been passed down through generations. Take a look at some of the best Indian films that explore folklore.
India’s folklore is rich with tales of spirits, cursed forests, shape-shifting creatures and ancient beliefs passed down through generations. Over the years, these stories have inspired filmmakers who have brought them to life with horror, mythology and comedy. From the eerie world of Tumbbad to the forest-bound mystery of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, here are five Indian films that explore folklore and the supernatural in fascinating ways.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Set in a village that regards the forest as sacred, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), a Mumbai-based PWD supervisor who returns to his ancestral village to sell his inherited land. Yet what starts as a simple visit soon shifts unexpectedly, as he becomes entangled in a conflict over the sacred forest. Ignoring local beliefs and entering the woods despite repeated warnings, Rishi uncovers a mysterious link between the trees, a powerful local figure, and an ancient legend that holds the key to the village's fate.
Where to watch: Prime Video
It goes back to coastal Karnataka's folklore and spiritual traditions, and takes audiences back to the origins of the divine connection between humans, nature and the supernatural. Set centuries before the events of Kantara, the film explores the story of a sacred forest protected by divine forces and the conflict that unfolds when a powerful kingdom attempts to assert its control over it.
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Munjya follows Bittu, a young man who returns to his ancestral village in Konkan, where he accidentally awakens a mischievous yet terrifying spirit called Munjya. As the spirit begins haunting him with an unusual obsession, Bittu finds himself caught in a supernatural adventure that mixes folklore, horror and comedy.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Set in a rain-soaked village in Maharashtra, the story follows Vinayak Rao, whose relentless pursuit of a hidden ancestral treasure leads him to Hastar, a mysterious and terrifying entity guarding an unimaginable fortune. As his obsession deepens and the pursuit of wealth stretches across generations, Vinayak becomes increasingly entangled in a dangerous cycle of greed and its consequences. Drawing on mythology and folklore, Tumbbad transforms an age-old tale into a haunting exploration of human desire and the supernatural.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Taking inspiration from the folklore and legends of Arunachal Pradesh, Bhediya brings a refreshing spin to India's supernatural storytelling through the lens of a creature comedy. The film follows Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), a road contractor who travels to Arunachal Pradesh for a construction project. His life takes a bizarre turn when he is bitten by a mysterious wolf and begins experiencing strange physical transformations. As he and his friends try to understand what is happening, they uncover the deeper connection between the mythical creature, the forest and the local community's beliefs.