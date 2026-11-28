Yami Gautam turns 38 on November 28. On her special day, know more about her journey, from her early career and television debut to her Bollywood career and National Film Award win.
Yami Gautam is one of Bollywood's leading faces, known for her versatile performances and charismatic screen presence. Born to film director Mukesh Gautam, she gradually carved out her own path in the entertainment industry, beginning her journey on television before making her mark in films such as Article 370, URI, Bala, and many more. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at everything you need to know about the actress, including her early life, career, achievements, and more.
Born on November 28, 1988, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, to Mukesh Gautam, an Indian film director, and Anjali Gautam, Yami was raised in Chandigarh. She is the elder sister of Surilie Gautam, who is also an actress.
As a young girl, Yami dreamed of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She studied law at Panjab University. However, her life took an unexpected turn when she got the opportunity to audition for television, which led her to pursue acting as a career.
The actress also opened up about the insecurities she faced in her early days of her career because of her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, which she has had since her teenage years. She explained that the condition causes tiny bumps on the skin. Yami revealed that people suggested her skin should be airbrushed or concealed during photoshoots.
Before moving to the big screen, Yami began her acting career on television in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo, where she played Sana. She then appeared in Raajkumar Aaryyan as Rajkumari Bhairvi before landing one of her most memorable television roles in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam.
Yami also appeared in reality shows such as Meethi Choori No 1 and Kitchen Champion Season 1. Her television work helped her gain immense love and recognition before she moved on to films.
In 2010, Yami made her film debut with the Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha, then she entered Hindi cinema in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, as Ashima Roy, a Bengali woman. The romantic comedy became Yami's breakthrough and earned her recognition as a promising newcomer.
Since then, she has appeared in films such as Badlapur, Kaabil, Battu Gul Meter Chalu, Sarkar 3, and many more. However, Yami experienced a major career turnaround in 2019 with roles in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Amar Kaushik's Bala. Her acclaimed performance established her as a versatile actress capable of taking on compelling roles. She later impressed audiences with films such as A Thursday, Lost, Article 370, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG 2, and Haq, carving out a niche for herself in Bollywood as a leading face.
Over the years, Yami has won the hearts of millions with her talent and versatility, taking on a wide range of roles across genres, from comedy to thrillers. She has received several awards and accolades for her performances. For Article 370, Yami won the Critics' Award for Best Actress at the Times of India Film Awards, along with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Outstanding Performance – Female. In 2026, she reached another major milestone by winning the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the film.
Yami was last seen in Nayyi Navelli, a fantasy horror-comedy directed by Balaji Mohan that hit theatres on October 16. In the film, she plays Mohini, a newlywed whose arrival in a household triggers a series of unusual events.
Her schedule is packed with several projects, including Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, the sequel to her 2023 Netflix heist thriller, which will reunite her with Sunny Kaushal. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 17.