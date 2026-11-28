Born on November 28, 1988, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, to Mukesh Gautam, an Indian film director, and Anjali Gautam, Yami was raised in Chandigarh. She is the elder sister of Surilie Gautam, who is also an actress.

As a young girl, Yami dreamed of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She studied law at Panjab University. However, her life took an unexpected turn when she got the opportunity to audition for television, which led her to pursue acting as a career.

The actress also opened up about the insecurities she faced in her early days of her career because of her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, which she has had since her teenage years. She explained that the condition causes tiny bumps on the skin. Yami revealed that people suggested her skin should be airbrushed or concealed during photoshoots.