/Inside Tesla's Roadster: 10 features of Elon Musk's 'flying car' that push the limits of electric vehicles | In Pics

Elon Musk on Thursday (Oct 15) unveiled Tesla's long-awaited Roadster at SpaceX's development facility in McGregor, Texas. The electric sports car is being promoted as a high-performance vehicle, with its top-spec version featuring thrusters designed to enable aerial movement.

A demonstration video shared by Musk on X showed the white Roadster lifting off the ground and manoeuvring in the air. Tesla's Rocket configuration uses cold-gas thrusters positioned around the vehicle to support upward and forward acceleration, as well as lateral and rotational movement.

At the Texas event, Elon Musk noted that the "future promised us flying cars". Later, on X, he shared the video with the caption, “Turns out the future does have flying cars.”