/'Will stand with Pakistan in case of war with US': Rajasthan BJP chief's remark sparks row

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Madan Rathore on Thursday triggered a controversy after he said India would stand by its neighbour Pakistan in case of a war with the US, citing the geographical proximity. The comment has sparked a huge backlash from the Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"We all need to understand this. When it comes to India...If a war breaks out between the US and Pakistan today, we will stand with Pakistan because it is our neighbour...But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with our India. Right? That is what we need to understand," said Rathore while addressing a gathering in Rajasthan.

As soon as he made the comments, videos of his speech went viral on social media sparking sharp reactions from the Congress and other opposition parties.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticised Rathore's comments and called him an "anti-national".

"The BJP's love for the terrorist nation Pakistan, which kills our soldiers and our people, has come on display once again. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore says he is with Pakistan if the US and Pakistan go to war. Let us know what action is being taken against this anti-national," wrote Shama on X.

"Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah also with Pakistan? If not, let us know what action is being taken against this anti-national," she added.

Congress national coordinator Sandeep Gupta also slammed Rathore for his remarks saying the comments have exposed the BJP’s affinity for Pakistan.

"'If a war breaks out between America and Pakistan, we are with Pakistan, says Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore. Once again, the BJP's love for the terrorist country Pakistan has come out openly. BJP loves Pakistan!," he wrote on X.