/PM Modi to visit Canada on December 11-12 with focus on trade, energy and strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11-12, 2026, the High Commission of India in Ottawa announced on Friday, following a telephone conversation between Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The two leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations and pursue concrete outcomes across several areas of cooperation. In a post on X, the High Commission announced, “Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11–12 December 2026.” It added, "In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties."

During their telephone conversation on Tuesday, Modi described the exchange as warm and productive, emphasising the importance of strengthening the India-Canada strategic partnership. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.” "Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world," he added.

India-Canada trade deal and economic cooperation

According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to concluding negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity. The proposed agreement is expected to support efforts to double bilateral trade by 2030. Both leaders also welcomed the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, led by Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, as well as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's visit to New Delhi to advance shared priorities.

Leaders discuss energy, agriculture and global security