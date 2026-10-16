/Central Park in Delhi shut on October 16, 17 amid CJP's protest call

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally on Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons".

Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are already in force in Connaught Place and nearby areas. It appealed to protesters to follow the orders but said it may consider allowing a select group to gather at a suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.

Central Park closed, security arrangements underway

The NDMC issued a public notice announcing the two-day closure. Delhi Police spokesperson DCP Neha Yadav said the civic body had formally informed the police and requested security arrangements to prevent unauthorised entry into the park.

Located above the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, Central Park covers 41,500 square metres. It has four water bodies, a 350-seat amphitheatre and a monumental Indian flag mounted on a 207-foot-high mast.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that hoisting the national flag is a matter of pride and "not a crime". On Wednesday, he called on people to gather at Central Park on October 16 and hoist the Tricolour.

The proposed rally comes after CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were arrested and remanded to five days of judicial custody. Both are currently lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also urged its workers, supporters and the public to attend the rally in large numbers, while other organisations are also expected to join.

Opposition questions arrests, protest restrictions

Opposition leaders have criticised the arrests and judicial remand of Ranka and Das, questioning whether carrying or unfurling the national flag in India had become a crime.

The planned rally also comes days after Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites. It identified three alternative venues for demonstrations: Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground in Shahdara in east Delhi.