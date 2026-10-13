/Arijit Singh 9-city India stadium tour to start from January: Check venue and ticket prices

The wait is officially over for music fans across the country. Following the massive excitement over his initial tour announcement, which is officially India’s highest-engaged social media tour announcement ever, with over 21 million views and over 7,00,000 likes, the major stadiums and arenas have now been revealed for Arijit Singh’s blockbuster tour.

Travelling across select 9 major cities from January through May of next year, the tour is officially shaping up to be a massive experience, with half a million fans expected across all cities, with over 2,00,000 registrations already garnered on Notify Me on the tour’s exclusive ticketing platform, thumpN.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and exclusively ticketed on thumpN, this monumental celebratory run is taking over the country's most legendary stadiums, including opening the tour at the Narendra Modi Stadium, making him one of the few music artists ever to perform at the world’s largest cricket stadiums. As part of the tour, Spotify’s #1 most followed global artist will also perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium.

Instead of traditional concert layouts, the venues will be transformed into giant, emotional fan spaces. The setlist will span his two decades of hits.

General Sale for The Kotak Solitaire presents Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 powered by Visa goes live on 13th October 2026 at 2pm on thumpN. Ticket prices start from INR 1,000/- and go up to INR 50,000/-

Book your tickets now : https://get.thumpn.com/4hYPGXf



TOUR DATES