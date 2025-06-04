Winds and heavy rains hammered both coasts of the US early Friday and hundreds of thousands were left without power as adverse weather conditions hit Thanksgiving celebrations for many.

Dual storm systems dumped rain and snow in some places, upsetting holiday travel plans as thousands faced flight delays and roads were clogged up.

Almost 700,000 consumers were without power early Friday, with those in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland hit hardest.

As many as 462 flights were cancelled, while 2,700 were delayed on Thursday.

Almost 100 flights had been cancelled by early Friday, according to the live tracker FlightAware.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York was postponed due to the poor weather for the first time over concerns about how the massive balloons would fare in the wind.

New York and New Jersey remain under a state of emergency because of the weather conditions.

Two people were rescued from their cars in New York City because of flooding, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday. Similar rescues were reported in other coastal communities.

The storms flooded parts of the East Coast from North Carolina to New Jersey as high tides rolled in. Roads were closed, and emergency workers were busy rescuing people from cars stranded in water.

Some highways and bridges were temporarily closed. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in southern Virginia was closed for several hours on Thursday.

Elsewhere, powerful winds downed cables and trees across Washington, D.C., on Thursday. A coastal flood warning for D.C. has been extended until noon Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for Florida on Thursday in response to earlier flooding that damaged hundreds of homes and required water rescues.

Another storm system in the Northwest was bringing rain along coastal Oregon on Friday. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming.

Conditions are expected to improve in the entire eastern US on Friday, “but this huge system will take some time to weaken,” the National Weather Service said on its website.